Tory Leader Wants To Ban Violent Games

British Conservative leader David Cameron wants to fight crime in Britain, and of course one of the key ways to combat the criminal element is banning violent video games. Yes, violent video games are one of the many societal dangers that Cameron feels need to be done away with as part of a long-term plan to fight crime by changing behaviour of schoolchildren both at home and in the classroom.

"We are never going to deal with crime unless we look at the broader context and say, 'Yes, tough laws, strong action on the police, but also action to strengthen our society'. "And that includes, I think, video games and things like that where we do need to think of the context in which people are growing up."

So not only is he claiming that violent games are a cause of criminal activity, he wants to fix things by changing what children are exposed to at a young age in order to institute a societal change that will come to fruition once those children become adult members of society. Sounds like borderline brainwashing to me. I'm sure a very lovely little Utopian society could come of his plan once they ramp it up to include mandatory behaviour-altering medications and possibly brain implants. This is why Britain has the best science fiction. Cameron proposes curbs on violent video games [Guardian Unlimited - Thanks Cocomo!]