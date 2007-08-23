Total War Sails Towards Empire

Sega and developer The Creative Assembly are tripping through the time streams together something fierce. Having just yesterday announced Viking: Battle for Asgard, now they set the clocks forward to the 18th century for Empire: Total War, the latest in the popular Total War RTS franchise. Aside from the natural inclusion of gunpowder in the mix, Empire introduces naval combat to the series. Control a vast fleet of ships or a lone wolf on the sea, firing cannons, grappling, and engaging the enemy in shipboard combat. Little wary of such an unknown element being introduced into my favourite RTS series, but with the 18th century so rife with conflict I'm sure there'll be plenty else to do should the seas be too calm.

TOTAL WARâ„¢ SETS SAIL

The return of one of PC Gaming's all time great franchises challenges gamers to become General, Admiral and King in Empire: Total Warâ„¢.

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO (August 22nd, 2007) - SEGAÂ® Europe Ltd. and SEGAÂ® of America, Inc. today announced Empire: Total Warâ„¢, the revolutionary new instalment of The Creative Assembly's wildly successful, multi award winning Total Warâ„¢ RTS franchise. Empire: Total Warâ„¢ will maintain the series genre leading 3D battles, grand turn based campaign map and rich historical flavour while for the first time introducing 3D naval combat into the series.

Empire: Total Warâ„¢ is set in the 18th century a turbulent era that is the most requested by Total War'sâ„¢ loyal fan base and a period alive with global conflict, revolutionary fervour and technological advances. With themes such as the Industrial Revolution, America's struggle for independence, the race to control Eastern trade routes and the globalisation of war on land and sea, Empire: Total Warâ„¢ promises to be amongst the richest and most dynamic PC RTS games of all time.

Empire: Total Warâ„¢ will see the debut of 3D naval combat within the Total Warâ„¢ franchise. PC Gamers will be able to intuitively command vast fleets or single ships upon seascapes rich with extraordinary water and weather effects that play a huge role in your eventual glorious success or ignominious defeat. After pummelling your enemy with cannon fire, close in to grapple their ship and prepare to board taking control your men as they fight hand to hand on the decks.

Along with the revolutionary introduction of Naval Combat, Empire: Total Warâ„¢ will see further enhancements to the Total Warâ„¢ series signature 3D battles and turn based campaign map. Real time battles will pose new challenges with the addition of cannon and musket, challenging players to master new formations and tactics as a result of the increasing role of gunpowder within warfare. And the Campaign Map - for many the heart of Total Warâ„¢ - will see new improved systems for Trade, Diplomacy and Espionage with agents, a refined and streamlined UI, improved Advisors and extended scope taking in the riches of India, the turbulence of Europe and the untapped potential of North America.

"Empire: Total Warâ„¢ is a huge revolutionary step for the series. We're delighted to introduce true 3D naval combat, something that adds a totally new dimension to Total Warâ„¢ games." commented Mike Simpson, Studio Director at The Creative Assembly and the father of the Total Warâ„¢ franchise. "We're genuinely excited about what we're achieving with the naval battles and also by the scale of the improvements being made to the core of the game - the land battles and the campaign. This will undoubtedly be the biggest and best Total Warâ„¢ game we've ever made."