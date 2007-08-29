Consider this confirmation of sorts. There have been rumours that Toyota was involved with an Xbox 360 advergame for the Yaris, and an ESRB rating for a title by developer Backbone Emeryville fuelled that speculative fire. Via game blog Siliconera, comes this Flickr find that shows the Toyota Yaris game is very real. Kinda hard to see what's going on on that monitor, but we imagine something with the Toyota Yaris. Think this is going to be free? I'd totally play it if the advergame's gratis. That, and if doesn't suck. Evolution FGC [Flckr via Siliconera]
Toyota Yaris Advergame Coming To Xbox 360
