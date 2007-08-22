Truly Great Ninja Poop

Southpeak Interactive describes Ninjatown as "a quirky but intensely addictive strategy title." It'll be on dispaly at the Leipzig Games Convention, and the game will be out first quarter 2008. I don't care if it's Wednesday, this clip is the cutest thing you will see all week. Mark my words.
