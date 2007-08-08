Bogost Hits Colbert

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

bogost_on_colbert.jpgWater Cooler Games' Ian Bogost let me know last week he was going to be on The Colbert Report. He sounded half totally freaked out and half jazzed. I don't blame him. I don't know how I would stand up to that eyebrow, and god forbid Colbert releases both on you.

Watch the show tonight at 11:30 p.m. on Comedy Central if you want to see how he does... I'm sure well since he will be talking about his new book, Persuasive Games: The Expressive Power of Video Games, and, I'm sure, his gig with the New York Times which I find endlessly fascinating (Hey, it finally gives me a topic I can discuss with those non-gamers out there that I frequently bump into.)

