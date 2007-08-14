Ubisoft Wanna Make Motion Pictures

Ubisoft wants to get into books and movies. While the company has previously announced a short Assassin's Creed film and a Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Prince of Persia flick, CEO Yves Guillemot said that the secret to success in today's gaming biz: AAA blockbuster titles, a family portfolio and capitalising on the internet. Guillemot also added:

We will start making movies not because we want to, but because this is what we have to do. If we don't, we will not be able to take advantage of the next generation.

So look forward to a bunch of your favourite Ubi properties in print and celluloid form. Our recommendation: Imagine Babies. Ubi heads for silver screen [GameSpot via Game|Life]