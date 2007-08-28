Ultima Online Is Reborn

Nearly a full ten years since the original game was launched in September of 1997, Ultima Online reborn as Ultima Online: Kingdom Reborn launches in North America. Much lumber will be gathered this day in celebration of the massive graphical overhaul the game has undergone to keep up with UO's tendency to look 5-7 years old at any given time. On top of the graphics, the game has received an enhanced UI, and an updated new character experience to help ease players into the world. The update is completely free for all, with new players able to try the game for 14 days to see what they've been missing these past ten years. Part of me is tempted to give the game a try, but the other part of me that has gone back to try to find enjoyment in the game multiple times over the past decade took that part out to the woods behind my apartment and beat the shit out of it. For those not as conflicted, hit the jump for download locations.

EA MYTHIC'S ULTIMA ONLINE: KINGDOM REBORN LAUNCHES IN NORTH AMERICA

Pioneering MMORPG Receives Massive Graphic and Gameplay Update Via Free Downloadable Expansion - New 14-day Trial Available

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - August 27, 2007 - Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: ERTS), the world's leading interactive entertainment company, today announced that Ultima Online(TM): Kingdom Reborn, the latest expansion to Ultima Online, is now available for free download at UO.com and IGN's popular game download site FilePlanet. Ultima Online: Kingdom Reborn introduces a stunning graphic update, all-new user interface and updated new player experience to Ultima Online, the MMO that ushered in the modern MMO era. Ultima Online: Kingdom Reborn is available for free to all players at:

With Ultima Online: Kingdom Reborn, the legendary kingdom has been redrawn, reengineered and rebuilt for the next decade of players seeking an epic, fantasy MMO experience. The revamped new player content welcomes those who have never adventured through the celebrated lands of Ultima Online. Additionally, enhanced visuals and brand-new user interface present the game in a whole new light to veteran players.

"As the tenth anniversary of Ultima Online's launch approaches, Kingdom Reborn introduces an entirely new experience while preserving the spirit of the classic MMO," said Mark Jacobs, VP and General Manager of EA Mythic. "Kingdom Reborn represents EA's ongoing commitment to MMOs and Ultima Online's dedicated and loyal community, some of whom have been playing the game since its launch almost ten years ago."

To learn more about Ultima Online: Kingdom Reborn, visit www.uo.com/kingdomreborn. This game is rated "T" (Teen) by the ESRB.