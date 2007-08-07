2K Bringing Konami's Big-Headed Baseball Hit Stateside

Konami's Japanese baseball hit Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball, famous for its bobble-headed characters and general cutesy stylings, is coming to the West, courtesy of 2K Sports. The "Pawa Puro" series—which recently topped the charts in Japan—will make its first appearance in the States with MLB Power Pros when it ships this fall for the PlayStation 2 and Wii.

MLB players will be represented in the giant-noggin visual style, staying true to form with the original. In addition to the expected game types, MLB Power Pros will feature Success Mode, a story-driven game option with RPG elements.2K Sports and Konami Announce MLBÂ® Power Pros

2K Sports, the sports publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), and Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. announced today a new and exciting Major League BaseballÂ® title - MLBÂ® Power Pros. Developed by Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc., and based on the best selling "Power Pro" baseball series in Japan, MLB Power Pros will be published by 2K Sports in North America and will be available in Fall 2007.

"For years, Konami's Power Pro Baseball has been Japan's No. 1 baseball game, in sales and fan ratings," said Kazumi Kitaue, Chairman and CEO of Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. "Now, in an excellent partnership with 2K Sports, it is with great pleasure that we bring Power Pro Baseball to the North American market as MLB Power Pros, where this great sport was born."

MLB Power Pros delivers an original visual style to America's favourite pastime. Every MLBÂ® player will be represented in the "Power Pro" character style - a miniature toy-like figurine model. Gamers will recognise their favourite baseball stars through comic usage of facial expressions, facial hair, and hair styles. Every MLB ballpark has been faithfully replicated with their respective famous landmarks, bringing astounding authenticity to every game. This visual combination is certain to delight baseball fans of all ages.

Solid gameplay features and responsive controls provide an exciting baseball experience in MLB Power Pros. The easy pick-up-and-play mechanics in both pitching and batting allow for instant fun. Amazing animations will be seen in the field with incredible double plays, diving catches, and even home-run-robbing wall catches.

Featuring over a dozen different game modes, MLB Power Pros offers great long-term playability highlighted by the detailed Season Mode and popular Success Mode. With Season Mode, players become an MLB team general manager with the goal of winning the World Seriesâ„¢ by controlling all aspects of the team including training players, purchasing better equipment, making trades, and much more. Success Mode combines traditional role-playing elements with baseball scenarios to create one of the most unique and compelling game modes in any sports title. This story-based mode puts the user in the role of a college baseball player with the goal of becoming a Major League player - gamers will train the player in numerous games while dealing with real-world situations of academics, part-time jobs, and other social situations.

MLBÂ® Power Pros will be available on the PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system and the Wiiâ„¢ home video game system from Nintendo in Fall 2007.

