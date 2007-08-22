Unreal Criticisms Totally Out Of Context

Hold it right there, buster! Cross platform third-person-shooter Dark Sector developer Digital Extremes is claiming that its criticism of the Unreal Engine 3 was taken way out of context. Word has it that Digital Extremes picked its own custom engine due to alleged problems with Epic's Unreal Engine 3. In an interview with Australian website Gameplayer, Dark Sector director Steve Sinclair said this:

A lot of promises were made about the Unreal 3 Engine, particularly on PS3. But as we see now, the time frames haven't been met and now a lot of games using it are being held up.

To which Digital Extremes were taken out of context within the conversation. How do you take a quote like that out of context? CEO James Schmalz now says:

As long time partners of Epic Games, we have nothing but respect for what they've done with their engine and the huge success of Gears of War. We have many friends at Epic and still have a great relationship with them. The truth of the matter is that Unreal Engine 3 didn't exist when we started developing Dark Sector. We had some great ideas for the next-gen consoles coming out and these ideas quickly turned into a whole development environment that revolves around the Evolution Engine now powering Dark Sector.

Yes, yes. We like the Cliffster's Gears of War, too. I'm still somewhat confused, though. Didn't Digital Extremes decide not to use the Unreal Engine? But it didn't exist? Says Schmalz:

Ultimately, it was the right decision for us to branch out with our own technology but we know that the Unreal Engine is a great engine and expect it will continue to power many great games in the future.

Hooray for extinguishing fires and PR backpeddling!

