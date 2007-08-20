The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Unreal Engine 3 A Lot Of Promises

unrealchamp.jpgAnyone for more Epic/Unreal Engine dirt? Yeah, me too. Love a good soap opera. The latest plot twist comes from Dark Sector devs Digital Extremes. Specifically, game director Steve Sinclair:

A lot of promises were made about the Unreal III engine, particularly on PS3. But as we see now, the time frames haven't been met and now a lot of games using it are being held up.

Not nice words. Especially when you consider that Digital Extremes are old-school Epic fanboys, using older versions of the Unreal Engine on Pariah and Unreal Championship. The plot thickens. Dark Sector Hands-On [Gameplayer]

