BBC To Reveal Gaming Strategy

The BBC is starting to look at gaming beyond the odd licensed children's titles and web-based flash games they currently offer. BBC new media boss Simon Nelson will be at the Edinburgh Interactive Festival on August 14th to deliver a keynote that addresses the company's gaming strategy, which 'industry sources' are speculating to be push towards making games that the gaming community would actually consider...games. The BBC is keeping its cards close to its chest right now, refusing to reveal anything further until next week's festival. Some suggest the move will be tied into the iPlayer On-Demand engine, which allows for digital content to be downloaded and saved for up to thirty days via certain PC's and set top boxes. Me? I predict that there had better be a decent Doctor Who game in the works or I shall write a harshly-worded letter most ill-befitting a gentleman of my stature.

