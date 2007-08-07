The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Protytpe Is Crackdown On...Crack

prototype2494_screen.jpgThis month, UK Official Xbox Magazine is running a story on a new game called Protype by Radical, the same guys (and gals) who brought us Scarface, Simpson's Hit and Run and The Hulk. It was quasi-announced about a week ago, but now we have a few more details.

While we don't have loads of fancy images for your enjoyment, we do know that gamers will play a wall-running superhuman who can slice people in two, grow a shell-like shield and emit spike from the ground—all while enjoying the backdrop of New York. Thank a human-mutating virus for the need of endless mega ass-whoopings, along with the ability to absorb characteristics from NPCs. Look for the title Winter 2008 (if that tentative date holds).

We loved Crackdown. If Protype is just more of the same, we'll be happy enough. For Xbox 360 and PS3. Prototype revealed: Crackdown killer?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles