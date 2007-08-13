Upcoming PSP Slim Shortages In Japan?

Hardware launches mean one thing: Hardware shortages. This September's PSP Slim launch looks to be no different. Amazon Japan pre-orders for the PSP Slim (PSP-2000CW) have already closed, and the Sofmap in Akihabara is posting signs mentioning that because of shortages, customers can reserve only one PSP Slim. It also seems like they're not letting customers pick which colour they want. Also! Sofmap is allowing one 1seg PSP tuner per person. Whenever new hardware launches, I can't help but thinking some of the demand is created through forced shortages. Call me jaded. PSP Slim Registration Starts [Akiba Blog]