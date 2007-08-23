U.S. Army Invading PAX

The U.S. Army is marching on Seattle. Multiple units will be converging on the Washington State Convention $ Trade Centre to deliver their payload of interactive America's Army game experiences to this weekend's Penny Arcade Expo. The event will see the first ever hands-on demo of America's Army: True Soldiers for the Xbox 360, which promises a true infantry experience that focuses on the Army's core values of teamwork, leadership, respect for life and property and the riles of engagement. Pretty sure that means no chainsaw weapon *pouts*. Visitors will also be able to participate in the Virtual Army Experience, which features a shooting mission on a fake Humvee with weapons fitted with lasers and recoil. Someone will likely lose an eye. Finally SGT Tommy Rieman will be on hand to discuss the Real Heroes program and autograph action figures for the Real Heroes line of action figures, due out in September at Toys R' Us. Video games and action figures? Can an animated series be far behind? Find out this weekend at PAX!

America's Army PAX Booth to Feature Xbox 360 Hands-On Exclusive and Virtual Army Experience

West Point, NY (August 21, 2007) - The U.S. Army announced today that it will feature a number of interactive America's Army game experiences at this week's Penny Arcade Expo (August 24-26 at the Washington State Convention & Trade Centre in Seattle). Located in booth #358, the U.S. Army will showcase the first hands-on demo of the upcoming America's Army: True Soldiers game which will be available exclusively on the Xbox 360. The Army's booth will also feature a version of its Virtual Army Experience and an America's Army PC LAN. SGT Tommy Rieman, a member of the America's Army Real Heroes Program and America's Army: True Soldiers development consultant, will talk to PAX attendees about the heroic actions for which he was awarded the Silver Star and his role in ensuring the authenticity of America's Army branded products. Select booth visitors may receive an autographed action figure featuring America's Army Real Heroes.

The following attractions will be at the America's Army booth:

America's Army: True Soldiers - Players will immerse themselves in the true Infantry experience of a modern Soldier as they advance through their careers and take on roles such as a Rifleman, Grenadier, Automatic Rifleman and Sniper. The America's Army: True Soldiers game accurately portrays the core values that guide Soldiers in the U.S. Army, by specifically incorporating gameplay based on mission accomplishment, teamwork, leadership, rules of engagement, and respect for life and property. America's Army: True Soldiers features extensive multiplayer missions for play on Xbox LIVEâ„¢. Co-developed by Red Storm Entertainment and the U.S. Army, the game will be released by Ubisoft this fall.

Virtual Army Experience (VAE) - This hands-on immersive exhibit delivers a high-tech, team-based, action-packed experience where the players must employ teamwork, leadership and high-tech equipment as they take part in a virtual high-value target extraction mission. In this version of the VAE (vae.americasarmy.com) players are armed with weapons fitted with lasers and recoil systems while they take part in the mission from positions on a HMMWV.

Real Heroes Program - SGT Tommy Rieman will be present at the booth to talk about his experiences with the America's Army program. SGT Rieman is a subject matter expert for the America's Army PC and console games and is one of the America's Army Real Heroes. The Real Heroes program tells the compelling stories of Soldiers who have distinguished themselves in combat and earned citations for bravery and valour. Soldiers' likenesses and biographies are utilised in the America's Army game and website, as well as in a line of action figures that will be available at ToysRUs in September. SGT Rieman will be autographing action figures at the show.

America's Army LAN - Gamers will be able to play and take home the latest version of the America's Army game.