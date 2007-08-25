US Wii Supply Diverted From Japan?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pachtereyes.jpgWii sales were up this past quarter, and with the reports of component shortages and manufacturing issues running rampant, it doesn't take a gaming industry super-analyst to deduce that more consoles are coming from somewhere, but where? For that question, GameDaily turned to gaming industry super-analyst and snappy dresser, Michael Pachter.

"Wii sales remain strong, with an apparent increase in supply during the quarter. This increase is inconsistent with reports that Nintendo has had difficulty in increasing its manufacturing capacity," he states, "suggesting to us that the company has diverted supply from other areas (perhaps Japan) to the U.S."

It's like he has supernatural powers, isn't it?

Pachter: Nintendo Diverting Wii Shipments to U.S. from Japan? [GameDaily.biz]

