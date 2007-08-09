UT3 Cross Play "Not Decided"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

markreinps3pc.jpg Those excited for PC vs. PS3 Unreal Tournament 3 showdowns, don't get so excited. Like, get annoyed or even pissed. Yes, the PS3 version will be keyboard and mouse support, but that's it for now. Over on the Epic boards, Epic honcho Mark Rein points out:

Cross platform play isn't decided yet. Please keep this thread about keyboard and mouse for PS3.

Oh Epic, come on. Still Thinking [Epic via CVG]

