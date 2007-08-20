Uwe Boll Still Eyeing Metal Gear Solid

Alone in the Dark, BloodRayne and House of the Dead. Director Uwe Boll has made movie adaptations to varying degrees of bad and really bad. (Though, he newest movie Postal is apparently somewhat good!) So what games would Boll really like to direct? He says about his dream projects:

METAL GEAR SOLID, I loved HITMAN ...but now they made the movie without me. I loved THE SUFFERING.

Too bad Kojima Productions wants nothing to do with you, Uwe! And The Suffering? I'm sure your viewers know about that. Boll Interview [Aeropause]