Uwe Hates Wired (Writers)

mrboll.JPGUwe Boll, it seems was not as taken with Wired's Chris Kohler's take on Postal as we were. In fact the German-born director emailed Chris to, among other things, suggest he go have sex with his own mother.

chris your review shows me only that you dont understand anything about movies and that you are a untalented wanna bee filmmaker with no balls and no understanding what POSTAL is. you dont see courage because you are nothing. and no go to your mum and fuck her..because she cooks for you now since 30 years...so she deserves it. people like you are the reason that independent movies have no chance anymore. uwe boll PS: POSTAL is R RATED . The MPAA understood the satire - you not - you dumb fuck

The back and forth that stems from this first email is a bit funny, though taking Uwe on in a battle of wits is sorta like Uwe taking his detractors on in a boxing match.

I actually interviewed Boll back in 2006 and was impressed with his charm, something that likely speaks more to his ability to get financing and land actors than actually pull together a watchable movie. Boll is not the game-hating troll people think he is, but he also isn't the film-maker he thinks he is and all around, that's kinda sad.

'You Dumb F*ck': Uwe Boll Responds To Our Postal Review [Update 2] [Game Life]

