The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

VA Tech's Gaming Connection? Sonic The Hedgehog

ChoSeungHui_468x354.jpg Guess the fear-mongers will need another scapegoat! According to Governor Tim Kaine's Virginia Tech Review Panel final report, video games are not a factor in what cause the horrible VA Tech shooting. Game site GamePolitics has highlighted selected section involving games in Chapter IV: Mental Health History of Seung Hui Cho. Those include:

"He was enrolled in a Tae Kwon Do program for awhile, watched TV, and played video games like Sonic the Hedgehog."

"None of the video games were war games or had violent themes. He liked basketball and had a collection of figurines and remote controlled cars."

"...Cho's roommate never saw him play video games. He would get movies from the library and watch them on his laptop."

So it was the Tae Kwon Do, basketball and remote controlled cars that inspired Seung Hui Cho to go on a rampage! Makes as much sense as pointing the finger at video games. Jack Thompson, Dr. Phil and all the other knobheads who blamed gaming for this terrible massacre should be ashamed. VA Tech Shooter [GamePolitics]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles