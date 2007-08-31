VA Tech's Gaming Connection? Sonic The Hedgehog

Guess the fear-mongers will need another scapegoat! According to Governor Tim Kaine's Virginia Tech Review Panel final report, video games are not a factor in what cause the horrible VA Tech shooting. Game site GamePolitics has highlighted selected section involving games in Chapter IV: Mental Health History of Seung Hui Cho. Those include:

"He was enrolled in a Tae Kwon Do program for awhile, watched TV, and played video games like Sonic the Hedgehog."

"None of the video games were war games or had violent themes. He liked basketball and had a collection of figurines and remote controlled cars." "...Cho's roommate never saw him play video games. He would get movies from the library and watch them on his laptop."

So it was the Tae Kwon Do, basketball and remote controlled cars that inspired Seung Hui Cho to go on a rampage! Makes as much sense as pointing the finger at video games. Jack Thompson, Dr. Phil and all the other knobheads who blamed gaming for this terrible massacre should be ashamed. VA Tech Shooter [GamePolitics]