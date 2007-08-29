The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Valve Bans BioShock

bioshocknono.jpgIn a bizarre turn of events, Half-Life developer Valve has hopped on the violent game banning bandwagon, targeting 2K Games sometimes troubled masterpiece BioShock. In an interview with ComputerAndVideogames.com, the so outspoken we've mentioned him twice today Gabe Newell sheds some light on the situation.

"We had to ban Bioshock from our offices," Valve boss Gabe Newell told us. "Nobody gets to play it until Orange Box is done - that's our reward to ourselves as a company; everyone gets a copy of Bioshock."

Man, Gabe is all about the love these days! Celebrating your game release by buying a ton of copies of someone else's game? That's beautiful man. I just want to hug the whole gaming industry right now.

Valve bans Bioshock from the office [CVG]

