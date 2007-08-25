Vegas As Interpreted By Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Vegas can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. To some, it's a cess-pit of decadence, filth and the worst in modern capitalist excess. To others? An excuse to blow $500 on blackjack and titties. To Capcom, though, it's just Balrog's home turf, and with a new, shinied-up Street Fighter on the way they've released a shot of the Vegas stage. Looks gorgeous, but where are the top-hat girls? It's nothing without them jiggling top-hat girls. Latest SFHD Update w/ First BG Art [Capcom USA]