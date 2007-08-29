Video Games Live Kicks Off London Games Festival

The London Games Festival is coming up in October, and what's a major gaming event without a visit from Tommy Tallarico and his travelling band of musical companion elves? Certainly not the LGF, that's for sure. They're kicking off the festival with a visit from the Video Games Live concert interactive celebration of gaming at the Royal Festival Hall on the 22nd. Along with the old standards from Zelda, Halo, Warcraft, Myst, etc., concert goers will enjoy a pre and post show festival featuring demos of Holiday Xbox 360 titles, a cosplay contest, meet-and-greets, and a special arrangement from Halo 3 The Music (not to be confused with Halo 3 The Ride). Hit the jump for full details, ticket purchasing information, and all sorts of musical PR goodness.

Video Games Liveâ„¢, the premier concert celebrating the most memorable music from the biggest video games, is brought to London by MicrosoftÂ® Xbox 360, IMG Artists, and Raymond Gubbay in association with the Southbank Centre, as the opening event of the London Games Festival. The biggest scores from the most iconic games will be performed by members of the Philharmonia Orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall on 22nd October 2007, at 7.30pm. Tickets can be bought from the Royal Festival Hall box office on 0871 663 2500, or http://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/calendar?action=production&production=17937&performance=17938

Video Games Liveâ„¢ is not just a concert, but a musical, visual and interactive celebration of gaming that will enthral anyone who has ever played a video game. Whether it's the power and passion of forthcoming Xbox 360 blockbuster HaloÂ® 3, or nostalgia for the days of Pong and Space Invaders, Video Games Liveâ„¢ is sure to be a hit with gamers and non-gamers alike.

Hosted and Conducted by co-creators Tommy Tallarico and Jack Wall, the prestigious Philharmonia Orchestra and a Choir will perform live alongside exclusive video footage and music arrangements, synchronised lighting, solo performers, electronic percussion, live action and unique interactive segments to create an explosive one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. Special events surrounding the show commence at 5.30pm, including a pre- and post-show festival, featuring all the Xbox 360 blockbuster Christmas titles. Guests will enjoy game demos, a cosplay contest with exclusive prizes for the best outfit, game competitions and meet-and-greets with Tommy Tallarico, Jack Wall, and other leading industry names.

Video Games Liveâ„¢ features the biggest and best-loved video games of all time including such beloved and popular franchises as HaloÂ®, Marioâ„¢, ZeldaÂ®, Final FantasyÂ®, WarcraftÂ®, MystÂ®, and Sonicâ„¢. There's even a special retro Classic Arcade Medley featuring over 20+ games from PongÂ® to Donkey KongÂ® including such classics as Dragon's Lair, Frogger, Space Invaders, Duck Hunt & Tetris!

This event will also feature a special arrangement from the iconic Halo 3, composed by Marty O'Donnell, to be performed live by the Philharmonia Orchestra for the first time.

The London Games Festival, running from 22nd - 26th October, is a celebration of gaming and interactive entertainment featuring diverse events for different audiences across the capital. Visit www.londongamesfestival.co.uk for more details.