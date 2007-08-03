Mario Infects Computers

A new batch of virus-laden emails making the rounds include a "Super Mario Bros" attachment that is actually a not-so-fun copy of the Romario-A worm, The Register reports. When you launch your free copy of Mario the worm mass-mails itself to other computers and tries to spread via any available removable shared drives. It's official: Nintendo is hot again!
Mario worm targets retro gamers [The Register]
