Volition Force Forms Blazing Lizard

Fresh off of the massive success of Saint's Row, which overcame the label of GTA clone and several amusing bugs to become one of the best Xbox 360 games of 2006, former Volition developers Sandeep Shekar, Jiovanie Velazquez, and Christopher Stockman have joined forces to form Blazing Lizard, a new studio dedicated to "producing high quality and compelling console downloadable games for all ages and demographics". The team has over 30 years of experience between them, having worked on games ranging from the Red Faction series to The Punisher to Elite Force 2. All games that I have gotten a big kick out of, so I am hoping for big things when they unveil their first original IP project on August 13th.

Announcing Blazing Lizard

Savoy, IL, August 7, 2007 - Industry veterans announce the formation of Blazing Lizard, Inc, a new game development studio dedicated to producing high quality and compelling console downloadable games for all ages and demographics.

The core development team is lead by Sandeep Shekar, Jiovanie Velazquez, and Christopher Stockman and has a combined industry experience of over 30 years. The team was most recently at Volition, Inc where Jiovanie served as Studio Artist Manager leading the growth and managing the careers of the studio's art department. Chris and Sandeep, most recently, lead the design team for the critically acclaimed, million-selling Saints Row for the Xbox 360. Saints Row has gone on to receive numerous nominations for 2006 Action / Adventure Game of the Year and won 2006 Sandbox Game of the Year from Official Xbox Magazine.

The Blazing Lizard team has played leadership roles on many other games including the million-selling Red Faction series, Summoner series, The Punisher, Freespace, and Elite Force 2.

Blazing Lizard's first game, an original IP for unspecified platforms, will be announced on August 13, 2007.

