For those who didn't get enough Super Swing Golf, more is coming. That's right, PangYa 2 will be hitting the Wii... Sometime. This northern winter, apparently. (Doesn't it even matter? The prequel came out last winter!) While the game did feature cute versions of Dead or Alive characters, it didn't exactly set the world on fire. This time around, Tecmo is asking Japanese gamers to choose voice actors they'd like for each in-game character. There's a voting site and everything. The Tecmo site apparently does carry a warning that someone besides the voice actor with the most votes might not be selected. Pointless? Yes? Kinda like Super Swing Golf 2nd Shot. Vote for People [PanYa]
Vote For Super Swing 2 Voice Actors!
