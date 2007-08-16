Warhammer Elves Invade Leipzig

If you've been following the development of Warhammer Online: Age Of Reckoning as closely as I have, you've only got one question on your mind. "Where are the cyber-friendly races?" I know, right? Humans are nice and all, but we're already humans. What we need is elves. Hot, sexy elves, preferably with mailboxes to dance on. EA Mythic knows what we want, and they'll be showing them off at the Leipzig Games Convention next week. Elves both Dark and High will be revealed at a special press conference on August 22nd at the GOA booth, where conventioneers will be able to go hands-on with WAR's RvR gameplay, new starting zones, and a host of as of yet unseen content and features.

"This is information fans have been asking for so we are incredibly excited to unveil the last two armies in WAR," said Jeff Hickman, Senior Producer for EA Mythic. "We have a lot of art and information to reveal and we could not think of a better venue than Games Convention to share these details with the growing Warhammer community."

Bring us this...art. I shall use it to get a head start on my WAR slashfics. WarhammerÂ® Online: Age Of ReckoningTM To Invade Games Convention In Leipzig

EA Mythic's Highly-Anticipated MMORPG to be Showcased in the GOA Booth

Featuring the Long-Awaited Unveiling of the Elves

EA Mythic's highly-anticipated massively-multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), WarhammerÂ® Online: Age of Reckoningâ„¢ (WAR), will be playable in the GOA booth at Games Convention in Leipzig, Germany on August 22-26. A press conference featuring Senior Producer, Jeff Hickman, and Creative Director, Paul Barnett, will be held in the booth on Wednesday, August 22 from 11am-12pm to reveal exclusive first details about High Elves and Dark Elves, the final two armies in WAR.

"This is information fans have been asking for so we are incredibly excited to unveil the last two armies in WAR," said Jeff Hickman, Senior Producer for EA Mythic. "We have a lot of art and information to reveal and we could not think of a better venue than Games Convention to share these details with the growing Warhammer community."

In addition, Games Convention attendees will be able to experience Warhammer Online's innovative Realm versus Realmâ„¢ gameplay, new Greenskin and Dwarven starting zones, and never-before-seen content and features. The game's new lighting system will also be on full display giving the world a dramatic new look. The GOA booth will be located in Hall 3, Booth A20.

Based on Games Workshop's epic and longstanding tabletop fantasy war game, WAR features revolutionary Realm vs. RealmÂ® (RvR) gameplay that immerses players in a world of perpetual conflict. In Europe, Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning will be published by GOA (online games department of France Telecom), the European publisher of EA Mythic's Dark Age of Camelot, and is scheduled for release in early 2008.