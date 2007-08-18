Warhammer: Mark of Chaos didn't really kick people's tyres like Dawn of War did. Partly because straight-up Warhammer isn't as badass as 40K, mostly because the game just wasn't much chop. And what do we do when PC players don't really take to an RTS, but it's set in a bankable universe? You bet your ASS it gets ported to the 360. Namco Bandai have announced that Warhammer: Battle March will be coming to the console. Ignore the new name: it's Mark of Chaos with some extra units and two new armies. PC fans of the game will also be getting the new stuff in an expansion. Expect both in 2008. Namco To Bring Warhammer: Battle March To 360 [Gamasutra]
Warhammer RTS Coming To 360
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink