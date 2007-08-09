Warhawk Dedicated Servers Are PS3s, Too

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

warhawk_servers.jpgDylan Jobe, Warhawk director and enthusiastic SIXAXIS manipulator, provides PlayStation.Blog readers with an interesting, behind-the-scenes look at the server cluster for the upcoming PLAYSTATION 3 multiplayer shooter. In addition to that massive stack of PS3s, Jobe udpates us on some fresh Warhawk multiplayer details, including support for global server lists, four-player split screen multiplayer even on multiplayer host consoles, and tips on identifying Sony dedicated servers. Good news all around for Warhawk hopefuls.

More pics of the impressive quantity of PS3 racks at the official PlayStation blog.

Behind The Curtain: The Warhawk Servers [PlayStation Blog, thanks ******]

