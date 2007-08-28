Warhawk Download Delayed For Brits

Sorry Britain. Sony have just announced that the game won't be releasing on Tuesday 28 August, because that was wrong.

We have just received information that the next PS Store update, which will contain Warhawk, will be Thursday 30th August and not Tuesday 28th August as previously announced. As you know Thursday is the usual day for our PS Store refresh. We are sorry for any inconvenience that the extra 48 hours wait may cause.

Two days? For PAL users? Hah, that's like the blinking of an eye. All is well. WARHAWK LAUNCH MOVED TO AUGUST 30 [Three Speech]