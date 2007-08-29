Warhawk Is Go

One of the most highly anticipated games for the PlayStation 3 is finally here, with Warhawk available on the PlayStation Network for digital download and rushing to store shelves as we speak. $US39.99 online nets you the game and what promises to be a very lengthy download indeed, while for $US59.99 at the store you get a convenient installation platter along with a Jabra Bluetooth headset in exclusive shiny piano black. Fancy! Hit the jump for the official press release.

Ground-Breaking Multiplayer Combat Soars onto PlayStation(R)3 (PS3(TM)) With the Arrival of Warhawk(TM)

Fast-paced, 32-player action ushers in industry first - critically acclaimed Warhawk available at retail on Blu-ray Disc(TM) and as download from PLAYSTATION(R)Network

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 28 /PRNewswire/ - Sony Computer Entertainment America Inc. (SCEA) announced today the North American release of the highly anticipated title Warhawk(TM), available exclusively for PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(TM)). In Warhawk, players experience fast and dynamic multi-modal warfare, featuring white-knuckle aerial combat, armoured vehicle assaults and frantic infantry combat in a massive war fought both in the skies and on the ground. In a first for the game industry, Warhawk is available to consumers both in retail stores on Blu-ray Disc(TM) (BD) and as a downloadable title via PLAYSTATION(R)Network.

An eagerly-awaited remake to the original PlayStation(R) hit of the same name, Warhawk was developed by Incognito Entertainment Inc., the acclaimed studio behind the Twisted Metal(R) franchise and cult-favourite War of the Monsters(TM). Warhawk is a multi-player only title, supporting up to 32 players battling at once for both online and offline play. Furthermore, Warhawk's QuickSplit technology allows up to four players to battle simultaneously on a single PS3 - either online or offline - with the press of a button. Featuring various multiplayer gameplay modes such as Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag and a new Zone Mode designed specifically for Warhawk, players can engage in strategic team play or fend for themselves against a barrage of enemies from around the globe. Offering a full online feature set, players can also join teams or maintain clans within the Warhawk online community. Full stats, rankings, leaderboards, badges and other awards are supported and reward players for success on the battlefield. Players can also stay organised online with user-friendly communication tools.

"Warhawk's furious action-combat gameplay and brilliantly detailed landscapes demonstrate PS3's many capabilities," said Jeff Reese, director, software marketing, SCEA. "Players will move seamlessly from the fierce aerial dogfights to the heated armed assaults and vehicular attacks on the ground. Warhawk is an exhilarating addition to the PS3 line-up this autumn."

Warhawk takes advantage of PS3's immense processing power in a variety of unique ways. For example, the Cell Broadband Engine(TM) - the digital heart of PS3 - provides the player an enhanced visual scope by rendering long viewing distances when in flight mode, resulting in a level of feature density unmatched in the genre. Furthermore, unlike the traditional server model, Warhawk allows players to use PS3s in their homes as global servers to host online games. This helps ensure that along with the SCEA servers, players can access consumer-hosted, community servers that are available to players around the world.

Adding to the thrill of piloting the most advanced fighter in the fleet, players can opt to use the SIXAXIS(TM) wireless controller's motion sensing technology to directly control their warhawk in flight, or "steer" their moving vehicle on land using the roll, pitch and yaw motion controls.

Warhawk is available for download directly from PLAYSTATION(R)Network for $US39.99, and on BD through select retailers for $US59.99. The retail version of Warhawk includes a Jabra Bluetooth(R) headset that comes in an exclusive piano black color and emphasises the fun and strategic element of communication during gameplay. The BD version also includes bonus video content.

The independent Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rates Warhawk "T" for "Teen". For more information about the ESRB, visit http://www.esrb.org. For more information about Warhawk, visit http://www.warhawk.com.