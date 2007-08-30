Warhawk Producer Sick Of Developer B.S.

Gamers aren't idiots. Bullshit? We smell it from miles away. No wonder it's a delight to read how upfront and honest Warhawk's Lead Producer Dylan Jobe is in a meaty GamePro interview. He gets down to brass tacks and speaks his mind about making the tough decision to cut single player, turn it multi-player and if the game is actually revolutionary. Shouldn't come as a surprise as he did give Crecente balls. Highlights:

We weren't happy with single player for quite some time, and we spent quiet a bit of time trying to get it on track. We were confronted with making a decision of spreading our efforts so thin that players got a mediocre single player and a mediocre multi-player, or focusing our efforts in one direction. Not that we wanted mediocrity, but we felt like if we continued down the path we were on that's what was going to happen...

...I'd love to say that Warhawk is breaking new ground in multiplayer gaming, but it's not really, and it sounds weird to say. There are conventions that have been in place in PC gaming for quite some time, and it's not smoke and mirrors... When we made the decision to drop the single player campaign and go forward in the direction of online multi-player only with Warhawk we tried to reset the machine and say, ok multi-player console gaming is this, this, and this, but are those really the best practices? And the answer we came up with was no, they're not, because there are something's from the world of PC gaming that should have come over. That was kind of our approach. We didn't want to just take console gaming to the next level, we said let's wait and assess the landscape and pick the best parts. There are something's that are great and something's for PC gaming that are great, and there's no reason they can't be worked together...

...I'm sick of developers that I've read in interviews spewing B.S. like, "This game is absolutely revolutionary and you should all go out and buy it." You know what, gamers are going to ultimately decide it's good or not. We made what was truthfully a very painful decision to focus on what we felt was going to yield a great product for players. And thankfully Sony has adjusted the price and done the bundle for retail to try to supplement that...