Warhawk Testers Honoured On Rad Warhawk Poster

If anyone is studying PR or, I don't know, community management in the gaming industry, this right here would be a shining example of getting it right. The above poster (click for larger version), entitled Ode to the Warhawk Public Beta Testers, was made up by Sony and Incognito to thank everyone involved in...the game's public beta. The top five testers (based on points) and the top five forum posters (based on posts) have had their names emblazoned on the poster's Warhawks. Which you can see by hitting up the close-ups in the gallery below. Classy.