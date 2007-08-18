Warhound Let's You Kill, Chop Trees

After asking our killing fantasy, Techland is showing off their game Warhound's interactive environments—namely tree interaction. Bullets rattle leaves and tanks bulldoze entire trees in realistic physics that will surely raise the bar for always-disappointing computer rendered foliage.
Before watching bullets whiz through greenery in real time, I never knew trees could be so beautiful.
