The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Was Square Enix Terrified Of Own Original IP?

m_UAQHb7w5Wa.jpg Back at the Square Enix Party (a delightful time), I got a look at Square Enix's Subarashiki Kono Sekai (AKA "It's a Wonderful World"). The game was developed by Kyoto's Jupiter Corporation, which also brought us Picross DS. The game is a totally original IP, based on Final Fantasy character designer Tetsuya Nomura's creations. Though, the characters don't look all that FF, but rather, have an urban edge. The game itself is interesting and difficult as players must concentrate on both screens (sometimes at the same time!) during play. In short, the game is somewhat risky for the conservative Square Enix — but a commendable risk. Oddly enough, the game wasn't reviewed in Famitsu when it was released last July. Next-Gen's Tim Rogers has a theory about that:

Perhaps Square was afraid of any negative buzz whatsoever regarding the game, their first original IP in years — even a single score of 7 would have ruined the game for some fence-sitters. In the end, the game ended up only selling to the hardest of hardcore fans of Tetsuya Nomura's character designs. Square-Enix could have tried to sell the game a bit harder — they could have utilised Nintendo's airtight network of copious DS download stations to allow DS-carrying gamers to try a playable demo of the game. The strategy has worked for so many other games by so many other publishers, so it's kind of confusing that Square-Enix doesn't give it a try.

Rogers goes on to point out that Japanese gamers (on the internet, at least!) are just starting to feel that if a publisher fails to provide a demo, that means it's probably ashamed of the title's quality. Subarashiki Kono Sekai has moved about 160,000 copies so far with used copies turning up in retailers. Sure, it's not a break out hit by any means, but hopefully it's enough to convince Square Enix to move away from driving Final Fantasy into the ground. Week in Japan [Next-Gen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles