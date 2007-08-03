Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mario_party_8_jp.jpgOut with the old, in with the new... games. Japanese consumers are really mixing it up this week with a sales chart stuffed with newborn releases across a wide variety of platforms. Unsurprisingly, Mario Party 8 secured the ichiban spot during its first week with Minna no Golf 5 for the PLAYSTATION 3 coming in a respectable second. Check out this diversity!

01. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 265,000 / NEW
02. Everybody's Golf 5 (PS3) - 152,000 / NEW
03. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS) - 94,000 / NEW
04. It's A Wonderful World (DS) - 77,000 / NEW
05. Mobile Suit Gundam MS Front 0079 (Wii) - 46,000 / NEW
06. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (PSP) - 45,000 / NEW
07. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Xbox 360) - 40,000 / NEW
08. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) - 37,000 / 668,000
09. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 14 (PS2) - 34,000 / 187,000
10. Wii Sports (Wii) - 32,000 / 1,943,000

11. Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors (Wii)
12. Flash Focus: Vision Training In Minutes A Day (DS)
13. Wii Play (Wii)
14. Metal Gear 20th Anniversary Collection (PS2)
15. Sanyo Pachinko Paradise 14 (PS2)
16. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
17. More Brain Age (DS)
18. Wangan Midnight (PS3)
19. King of Fighters: Maximum Impact Regulation A (PS2)
20. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Wii (Wii)
21. Mario Kart DS (DS)
22. Itadaki Street DS (DS)
23. Ikkitousen Shining Dragon (PS2)
24. Daito Giken Koushiki Pachi-Slot Simulator: Shake II (PS2)
25. Naruto: Saikyo Ninja Daikesshu 5 (DS)
26. Brain Age (DS)
27. More English Training (DS)
28. PokÃ©mon Diamond (DS)
29. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)
30. Chibi Robo Park Patrol (DS)

