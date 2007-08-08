Chopin's Role In Eternal Sonata Explained

Why Chopin? Why? I mean, really. Why? GameSpot gets to the bottom of that and other burning issues in a short interview with the game's director, Hiroya Hatsushiba. The game is set in composer Frederic Chopin's subconscious as he lays on his death bed. Let's go back to my initial questions. Hatsushiba answers:

People who play games and people who love classical music are not necessarily sharing [the]same type of interests. Most people in Japan know the name of Chopin; however, most of the people who know of Chopin think he is just some kind of a great music composer without knowing any more about him. Most of them have heard Chopin's music but not a lot could put his name to it immediately. By creating a colourful fantasy world in Chopin's dream, I was hoping that people would get into this game easily and also come to know how great Chopin's music is.

And believe that Chopin could dish out some wicked chain attacks. When a game is as fun as Eternal Sonata who needs historical accuracy? Eternal Sonata Interview [GameSpot]