Mario Infecting Computers

Computer worm capitalising on retro gaming and Nintendo's resurrection? Believe. Computers are getting infected via a Super Mario Bros. game attachment. Folks that click on it will infect their computers with the Romario-A worm, which spreads by sending itself to email address on the infected computer, forges the infected computer's email and reduces system security. Other examples of malware packages masking as games include the Gonori-A Trojan with tantalises with Minesweeper. Okay, I can see accidently downloading Super Mario Bros., but Minesweeper? Talk about deserving it.

Mario Worm [The Register via Game|Life]