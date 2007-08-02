The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Mario Infecting Computers

minesweeper-vista.jpg Computer worm capitalising on retro gaming and Nintendo's resurrection? Believe. Computers are getting infected via a Super Mario Bros. game attachment. Folks that click on it will infect their computers with the Romario-A worm, which spreads by sending itself to email address on the infected computer, forges the infected computer's email and reduces system security. Other examples of malware packages masking as games include the Gonori-A Trojan with tantalises with Minesweeper. Okay, I can see accidently downloading Super Mario Bros., but Minesweeper? Talk about deserving it.
Mario Worm [The Register via Game|Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles