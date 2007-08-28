Week In Games: Gundam Corruption 08

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

blue_dragon_weekingames.jpgThis week represents a late summer perfect storm of video game release hype. With a series of massive releases hitting store shelves this week, including Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, Lair, Blue Dragon and Warhawk, one can hardly believe this is August, not the middle of November.

Personally, the only thing on my "buy or die" list is Metroid Prime 3, but with Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix also hitting digital stores this week, I'm sure I'll be plenty busy.

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption (Wii) Samus is back for another first-person adventure. One of Nintendo's big three for 2007. Do want.

Lair (PS3) Factor 5's dragon riding game may not be getting great reviews, but it sure is pretty.

Blue Dragon (Xbox 360) Sakaguchi and Microsoft are banking hard on this easy-on-the-eyes RPG.Warhawk (PS3) Incognito's multiplayer-only shooter will be tearing up the network with massive online support.

Monster Hunter Freedom 2 (PSP) It's huge in Japan. The game that sells PSPs overseas week after week.

Dynasty Warriors Gundam (PS3, Xbox 360) The Japanese equivalent of chocolate and peanut butter.

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08 (PC, PS2, PS3, PSP, Xbox 360, Wii) The Tiger is back and ready to tap a little white, dimpled ball around carefully manicured lawns for 2008.

Carnival Games (Wii) Mini-games! Yay!

What are you picking up this week?

