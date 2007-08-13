Week in Games: Madden '08 Edition

Lots of new titles this week, but for me nothing really holds much appeal. I might be tempted to check out Heroes of Mana if my wallet wasn't so empty. Guess I'll just have to wait for BioShock next week. Oh well, back to Resistance for more training...

Madden NFL 08 (X360, PSP, PS3, WII, PS2, MAC, GC, PC, XBOX, DS) Crack open a brewski and invite the boys over for a few rounds.

Heroes of Mana (DS) More Mana, more better.

Rune Factory: A Fantasy Harvest Moon (DS) As if the regular Harvest Moon wasn't fantasy enough

Luminous Arc (DS) An RPG with witches, mages and fighters. Imagine that.Dungeons & Dragons Tactics (PSP) Be an uber nerd on your PSP. Unfortunately there are no twenty sided die to make you really feel at home.

Fatal Fury: Battle Archives Volume 1 (PS2) Fatal Fury 1-3 plus Fatal Fury Special all on one disc.

Operation: Vietnam (DS) It brings the excitement of war torn Vietnam to you DS!

1914 Shells of Fury (PC) The world's first WWI Submarine sim.

Billy the Wizard: Rocket Broomstick Racing (WII) They may as well have called him Gary Dotter.