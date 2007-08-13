Week in Games: Boogie Edition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

This week's new release list is looking rather anaemic with half the list being populated by Mega Man titles. I am, however, looking forward to playing Boogie as it was one of my favourite games I played at E3. It was fun, simple and made me laugh a lot. Anybody else going to check it out?

Boogie (WII) Sing, dance and create your own videos with a great songlist.

Mega Man Star Force: Dragon (DS) Mega Man goes the Pokemon route, releasing three slightly different versions of the same game. Dragon is exclusive to Gamestop/EB Games.

Mega Man Star Force: Leo (DS) Mega Man goes the Pokemon route, releasing three slightly different versions of the same game. This one is Liony.Mega Man Star Force: Pegasus (DS) Mega Man goes the Pokemon route, releasing three slightly different versions of the same game. This one is Pegasusy.

Tomb Raider: Anniversary (PSP) Ms. Croft's redesigned first adventure comes to the PSP

Crazy Taxi: Fare Wars (PSP) Crazy Taxi 1 & 2 speed on to the PSP with new co-op modes and other cool stuff

