Week in Games: Boogie Edition

This week's new release list is looking rather anaemic with half the list being populated by Mega Man titles. I am, however, looking forward to playing Boogie as it was one of my favourite games I played at E3. It was fun, simple and made me laugh a lot. Anybody else going to check it out?
Boogie (WII) Sing, dance and create your own videos with a great songlist.
Mega Man Star Force: Dragon (DS) Mega Man goes the Pokemon route, releasing three slightly different versions of the same game. Dragon is exclusive to Gamestop/EB Games.
Mega Man Star Force: Leo (DS) Mega Man goes the Pokemon route, releasing three slightly different versions of the same game. This one is Liony.Mega Man Star Force: Pegasus (DS) Mega Man goes the Pokemon route, releasing three slightly different versions of the same game. This one is Pegasusy.
Tomb Raider: Anniversary (PSP) Ms. Croft's redesigned first adventure comes to the PSP
Crazy Taxi: Fare Wars (PSP) Crazy Taxi 1 & 2 speed on to the PSP with new co-op modes and other cool stuff
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink