Weta Warthog Suspended

Last month Bungie showed off Weta Workshop's fully functioning Warthog to Halo fans, making them gaze upon their Jeep Cherokees in utter disgust at the lack of weapon hard points. Now the Weta Holics has posted photos of the Warthog doing its impression of fans' pants when they first caught eye of it, complete with raised suspension and armoured marine manning the chain gun in back. Exactly what happens to me when I get excited.

Warthog Suspended! [Weta Holics - Thanks Zeouterlimits!]