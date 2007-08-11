Yesterday and today saw this Kotaku associate editor playing a trio of this fall's bigger hits, including the one I'm able to chat about, Activision's Call of Duty 4: Modern Combat. This weekend I think I'll be sticking to older fare, as my recent purchase of Beyond Oasis for the Sega Genesis means I'll finally get my hands on this action-RPG classic. For what I'm playing beyond Beyond Oasis, I expect that Picross DS will consume to soak up most of my free time. It's all rather dull isn't it? Your input is far more exciting.

So, let's have it. What are you playing this weekend? To the comments with you!