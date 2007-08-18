Some of you will have weekends rich with BioShock or Madden, but I'll be sticking to handheld systems for not only this weekend, but for the next fortnight. Tomorrow, I fly to Leipzig for next week's Games Convention and GC Developers Conference, meaning I'll be in the air or at an airport for just about 15 hours. That means I'll be wracking my brain with Picross DS, revisiting Advance Wars: Dual Strike, and probably picking up something new for the Nintendo DS or PSP. Too bad Level 5's Jeanne d'Arc releases next week, while I'm in Germany. Any other suggestions?

And while you're in the comments, providing sage portable gaming advice, answer me this: what are you playing this weekend?