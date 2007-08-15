The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Crecente From: Bash RE: Leip of Faith

Had a really frustrating day. I've been trying to set up an interview for a freelance article. Thing is, I've been trying to set it up for months. Like, two months or so. I call the company and keep getting the run-around. Lots of you-should-talk-to-this-guy nonsense. My editor is being super understanding, but still, it's really, really draining! Gotta think of away to work around these dudes — 'cause they're doing a damn fine job of working around me! So I ask: what's the longest you've spent in setting up an interview? Ungh.

