Guitar Hero To Get More Instruments?

Rock Band has people excited. Guitar Hero did have people excited, but not anymore, because they're all excited about Rock Band. Analyst group Janco are aware of this, and are on-hand to offer a daring prediction: that Guitar Hero will be seeing more instruments next year.

...we expect Guitar Hero to follow a natural product evolution by adding additional music peripherals in CY08.

Could the market support two rock games based on a series of overpriced peripherals? Since we're not sure whether it can even support one, I'm going to offer my own prediction and say no. No it can't. Besides, what would you call the thing? Guitar Hero & Friends? No.