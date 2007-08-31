When Gaming And Amateur Wrestling Collide

Pro wrestling? Eeehhhhhh. Little too "manly" for my liking. But amatuer wrestling? Love it. Love the enthusiasm, love the humour, love the fact there are this many gaming-themed wrestlers out there. Especially ones with special moves like "Contra Code" and "Insert Cartridge". Filed At MTV News: Pro Wrestlers Who Use The "Contra Code" And The Power Glove In The Ring — Really! [MTV]