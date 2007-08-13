Why Does Turning On My 360 Make Me Nervous?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

gearsfreezingup.JPGSunday night, I settle in for some Gears of War single player. Ten minutes in, my Xbox 360 freezes up. I switch it off. Fire the machine back up, and two minutes in, the thing freezes up. Turn off the console. Wash, rinse, repeat. After a few times, I could get the 360 to play through a game without freaking the fuck out. The harder games have the Xbox 360 work, the more likely the console is to die. My 360 is sick, and the rot is setting in. I can hear the death rattle. Even with the generous warranty, this still leaves a bad taste in my mouth. The inevitable is around the corner — as are big games like Mass Effect, Halo 3 and BioShock. Games that are likely to be monster hits and kill a shit ton of Xbox 360s. Not looking forward to sending off my console in the middle of playing those titles. Not looking forward to that at all. Better than paying to have the 360 fixed or buying a new one, I guess...

Microsoft, let's try to get the quality right with the next Xbox hardware iteration, 'kay? This one is crap.

