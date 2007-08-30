Black Market skateboards are, next month, releasing a deck based on a certain popular Nintendo console. It doesn't appear to be officially licensed by Nintendo, even though it bears a striking resemblance to a certain popular Nintendo console's controller. Knowing Nintendo, this means they might run into legal problems. Hope not! If I didn't look like six feet of vanilla jelly when perched atop a skateboard I'd totally buy one. [thanks Curt!]
Wii Skateboard Asks For Purchase (Not Lawsuit)
