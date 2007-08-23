Will Sonic Riders Zero Gravity Be Good? Watch This.

Finally, a Sonic game with attitude!! It's even created by Team Sonic. That means there is a slight chance this game won't destroy any fond lingering childhood memories I have of that blue hedgehog. Man, I hope this game has no human kissing. And that the controls aren't wonk. And that it's not shitty.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink