A new listing added to the German equivalent of the ESRB, the USK, reveals that a demo for Sony Liverpool's PlayStation Network release of WipeOut HD will be available at the Leipzig Games Convention. Formally announced at E3 2007, with a release date before the end of the year, WipeOut HD promises hi-def visuals and familiar WipeOut tracks for the PLAYSTATION 3. Let's hope that Sony is planning to release the full game not long after its showing at Games Convention (and that my plane back to the States is on-time and lands safely).
WipeOut HD Demo Ready For Leipzig Games Convention
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Can you please tell me where or when is a video game convention is on in Australia