WipeOut HD Demo Ready For Leipzig Games Convention

A new listing added to the German equivalent of the ESRB, the USK, reveals that a demo for Sony Liverpool's PlayStation Network release of WipeOut HD will be available at the Leipzig Games Convention. Formally announced at E3 2007, with a release date before the end of the year, WipeOut HD promises hi-def visuals and familiar WipeOut tracks for the PLAYSTATION 3. Let's hope that Sony is planning to release the full game not long after its showing at Games Convention (and that my plane back to the States is on-time and lands safely).

